About this product
About this strain
Grapefruit Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
162 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
20% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
