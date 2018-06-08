MPX Melting Point Extracts
Honey Bananas Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
All MPX cartridges are safe, effective, and consistently dosed cannabis products that do not contain artificial flavors or cutting agents of any kind (including vitamin E acetate). We exclusively use CCELL technology that is 3rd party tested and verified free of heavy metals, ensuring the highest quality components for maximum compatibility with all our products.
Honey Bananas effects
Reported by real people like you
124 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
28% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
