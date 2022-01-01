About this product
All MPX cartridges are safe, effective, and consistently dosed cannabis products that do not contain artificial flavors or cutting agents of any kind (including vitamin E acetate). We exclusively use CCELL technology that is 3rd party tested and verified free of heavy metals, ensuring the highest quality components for maximum compatibility with all our products.
MPX Melting Point Extracts
We are devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective premium cannabis concentrates.