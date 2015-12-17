MPX Melting Point Extracts
Yoda OG Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
All MPX cartridges are safe, effective, and consistently dosed cannabis products that do not contain artificial flavors or cutting agents of any kind (including vitamin E acetate). We exclusively use CCELL technology that is 3rd party tested and verified free of heavy metals, ensuring the highest quality components for maximum compatibility with all our products.
Yoda OG effects
Reported by real people like you
236 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
