Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Mr. Moxey's

Mr. Moxey's

Relief 5:1 Ginger Mints (100mg CBD/20mg THC)

Buy Here

About this product

After a most satisfying day spent exploring the wonders of the world, or a vigorous bout of physical exertion, one may be so inclined to enjoy a Mr. Moxey’s Relief Artisan Mint. The soothing blend of ginger, chamomile, and lemongrass offers a helping hand to enhance your mood and massage your mind.

Naturally gluten-free and vegan

100mg CBD & 20mg THC | 20 mints | 5mg CBD & 1mg THC
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!