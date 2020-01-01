 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Mr. Moxey's Mints by Botanica Seattle
Mr. Moxey's Mints by Botanica Seattle

MICRODOSING YOU CAN TRUST

MICRODOSED CANNABIS INFUSED MINTS + HERBAL ALLIES FOR WELLBEING
NEW HEMP CBD MINTS with echinacea & indian gooseberry
NEW HEMP CBD MINTS with echinacea & indian gooseberry

About Mr. Moxey's Mints by Botanica Seattle

Delectable, portable, and discreet, Mr. Moxey’s Mints are the #1 edible in the Northwest. Handcrafted in small batches the old-fashioned way to promote well-being in mind + body. Each artisan mint is formulated with herbal allies tailored to elevate the cannabis experience and make life a little bit better. Made with full spectrum, strain specific CO2 extract for full entourage effect. Naturally gluten-free and vegan.

Available in

United States, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, California, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware