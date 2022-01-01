About this product
Harmonious blend of cinnamon, holy basil, and lemon verbena to help center your mind, and uplift your spirits.
Naturally gluten-free and vegan.
5mg CBD & 5mg THC per mint
20 mints | 100mg CBD & 100mg THC
Balance Herbs:
Holy Basil – restorative & calming
Lemon Verbena – centering & uplifting
Hybrid full spectrum CO2 oil
About this brand
Mr. Moxey's
Mr. Moxey’s artisan, small batch herbal mints complement each occasion for those who have made the choice to live well.