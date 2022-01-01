About this product
Delicate blend of lavender, passion flower, and valerian root to help the longest days to drift away into a dream.
Naturally gluten-free & vegan.
7.5mg CBD & 2.5mg THC
20 mints | 150mg CBD & 50mg THC
Dream Herbs:
Passion Flower – calms the mind
Valerian Root – relaxes the body
Indica full spectrum CO2 oil
Naturally gluten-free & vegan.
7.5mg CBD & 2.5mg THC
20 mints | 150mg CBD & 50mg THC
Dream Herbs:
Passion Flower – calms the mind
Valerian Root – relaxes the body
Indica full spectrum CO2 oil
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Mr. Moxey's
Mr. Moxey’s artisan, small batch herbal mints complement each occasion for those who have made the choice to live well.