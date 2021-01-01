Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Mr. Moxey's

Mr. Moxey's

Relief Hemp CBD Ginger Mints 300mg 60-pack

Buy Here

About this product

For those in need of a little relief, our all-natural and soothing CBD-infused ginger mints are enriched with herbs selected to ease physical and emotional discomfort. Made to lighten your spirits for those days when a regular mint just won’t cut it. The naturally spicy ginger flavor is an invigorating alternative to conventional mints and serves as a great palate cleanser.

Microdosed to suit your needs
5mg CBD per mint, 60 mints, 300mg CBD total
Herbal Allies: Holy Basil, Chamomile, Lemongrass
Infused with broad spectrum organic hemp extract
Gluten-free & vegan
This product contains no THC
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!