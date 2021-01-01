About this product

For those in need of a little relief, our all-natural and soothing CBD-infused ginger mints are enriched with herbs selected to ease physical and emotional discomfort. Made to lighten your spirits for those days when a regular mint just won’t cut it. The naturally spicy ginger flavor is an invigorating alternative to conventional mints and serves as a great palate cleanser.



Microdosed to suit your needs

5mg CBD per mint, 60 mints, 300mg CBD total

Herbal Allies: Holy Basil, Chamomile, Lemongrass

Infused with broad spectrum organic hemp extract

Gluten-free & vegan

This product contains no THC