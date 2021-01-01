Mr. Moxey's
About this product
For those in need of a little relief, our all-natural and soothing CBD-infused ginger mints are enriched with herbs selected to ease physical and emotional discomfort. Made to lighten your spirits for those days when a regular mint just won’t cut it. The naturally spicy ginger flavor is an invigorating alternative to conventional mints and serves as a great palate cleanser.
Microdosed to suit your needs
5mg CBD per mint, 60 mints, 300mg CBD total
Herbal Allies: Holy Basil, Chamomile, Lemongrass
Infused with broad spectrum organic hemp extract
Gluten-free & vegan
This product contains no THC
Microdosed to suit your needs
5mg CBD per mint, 60 mints, 300mg CBD total
Herbal Allies: Holy Basil, Chamomile, Lemongrass
Infused with broad spectrum organic hemp extract
Gluten-free & vegan
This product contains no THC
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!