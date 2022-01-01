About this product
We are proud to continue our Giving Mint pledge to donate $1 for every special edition Pride tin sold to Lifelong in support of our LGBTQ+ community. Handcrafted in small batches with a unique botanical blend of lemon verbena and yerba mate to sprinkle a little glitter on your day.
Naturally gluten-free & vegan
100mg CBD & 50mg THC | 20 mints | 5mg CBD & 2.5mg THC per mint
About this brand
Mr. Moxey's
Mr. Moxey’s artisan, small batch herbal mints complement each occasion for those who have made the choice to live well.