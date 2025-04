Wind down wonderfully well



Mr. Moxey's Relax 2:1 Cinnamon Mints feature a unique blend of cinnamon, hops flowers, and linden blossom provides a delectable solution for slowing down.



Added 10mg CBD · New 2:1 ratio to help wind down with ease

Naturally vegan and gluten-free



10mg CBD & 5mg THC per mint

20 mints | 200mg CBD & 100mg THC

read more