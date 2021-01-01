About this product

If one is feeling frenzied or as tightly-wound as a ten day clock, never fear, Mr. Moxey’s Relax Artisan Mints may be the perfect counterbalance to the stressors of life. The unique blend of cinnamon, hops flowers, and linden blossom provide a delectable reminder that haste is not only bad form, it is, in fact, superfluous.



Naturally gluten-free and vegan



100mg THC | 20 mints | 5mg THC per mint