Black Pearl Mr. Natural Seeds feminised is a delightful Sativa with an Afghan twist stands out at first sight by its force, with long branches filled with flowers dark ball shaped and covers of resin that makes them shine as if they were wild pearls.

But what will really love you it is a taste and fresh aroma, loaded with shades that range from floral to dairy. A real gem!

In Mr. Natural Seeds we recommend the use of tutors or techniques of molded and cropping by their great strength, as well as a very careful with the overfertilisation.