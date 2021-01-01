Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Mr. Natural Seeds

Mr. Natural Seeds

CBD Groom Lake

About this product

CBD Groom Lake feminised is the most exotic variety of our catalogue. Thai X Nepal of unknown origin was from a cross.
In Mr. Natural, after 5 years of breeding, we have analyzed in Foundation Canna cannabinoid profile and we have discovered that we we have a variety dominated the CBD on THC in a ratio of 3:1, which makes it very interesting for therapeutic use, due to its calming effect.
Some plants in the flowering phase take purple or black shades.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!