CBD Groom Lake
CBD Groom Lake feminised is the most exotic variety of our catalogue. Thai X Nepal of unknown origin was from a cross.
In Mr. Natural, after 5 years of breeding, we have analyzed in Foundation Canna cannabinoid profile and we have discovered that we we have a variety dominated the CBD on THC in a ratio of 3:1, which makes it very interesting for therapeutic use, due to its calming effect.
Some plants in the flowering phase take purple or black shades.
