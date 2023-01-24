Muleshine is a highly potent cannabis syrup made from full-spectrum live resin extracts.
For the Raspberry Lemonade we pair a sativa strain with 500mg of CBG giving us a 1:1 ratio of THC-CBG. The energetic and uplifting effects of sativas coupled with the pain relief and anti-anxiety benefits of CBG offer a unique high.
Shake well and get your shine on!
Mule Extracts is a family owned and operated business in Oregon. We believe in hard work, working with local farms and preserving the integrity of the cannabis plant. We use full-spectrum live resin extracts in our Kickers and Muleshine so you get high quality (and potency) at a niceprice.
We get our live resin by extracting fresh frozen plant material, preserving the cannabinoids and terpenes as if extracted during harvest. These full-spectrum extracts preserve the entire profile of the strain.