Munchie’s Melatonin provide a CBD Infused soft gel that is designed to be taken before bed. We recommend taking 1-2 soft gels 30 minutes before bed.



Ingredients: Organically Grown broad spectrum phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil, Melatonin (water soluble)Polysorbate emulsifiers, medium chain triglycerides, beta caryophyllene, bovine-derived gelatin, glycerin, sorbitol , chamomille and water



Warning: Consult with your healthcare provider before using if you are nursing, pregnant or taking medication. If adverse reactions occur, discontinue use and consult with your physician. Keep out of reach of children.



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.