Munchie’s all natural soft gels provide a daily dose of Organically Grown CBD without any THC, heavy metals, pesticides or harsh metals. These are easy to take, we recommend taking 1-4 softgels daily with food as needed.



Ingredients: Organically Grown broad spectrum phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil, Polysorbate emulsifiers, medium chain triglycerides, beta caryophyllene, bovine-derived gelatin, glycerin, sorbitol and water.



Warning: Consult with your healthcare provider before using if you are nursing, pregnant or taking medication. If adverse reactions occur, discontinue use and consult with your physician. Keep out of reach of children.



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.