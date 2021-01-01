Muru
Müru Grape Cannamixer 50mg THC
About this product
Tried and true, the favorite flavor of many for life! Grape Müru speaks for itself. Bright and bold natural grape flavors can take any beverage from boring to delish in moments.
Bottle Capacity: 2oz 50mg THC
Serving Size: 5.9ml THC 5mg, (10 servings per container),
Activation Time 25 min.
Sugar Free Water Soluble Concentrate.
Non GMO. No Artificial Colors or Flavors.
Sodium 0g, Sugar 0g, Carbs 6g, Fat 0g.
