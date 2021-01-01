About this product

The perfect addition to your drink of choice from the heat of summer to the chill of winter. Lemon mint müru is a very lemon forward addition to your summer tea, bubbly water or cocktail. You can't go wrong. And when the darkness and chill falls upon us, Lemon mint müru in hot tea or hot toddy couldn't be more perfectly comforting.



Bottle Capacity: 2oz 50mg THC

Serving Size: 5.9ml THC 5mg, (10 servings per container),

Activation Time 10 min.



Sugar Free Water Soluble Concentrate.

Non GMO. No Artificial Colors or Flavors.

Sodium 0g, Sugar 0g, Carbs 6g, Fat 0g.