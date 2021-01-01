About this product
The heat is on…with our Extra Strength Activate+ Balm! Caffeine oil and Camphor oil get your blood pumping (literally), making it ideal for the start of your day. Glide it on and get moving strong.
• Broad Spectrum CBD (0.00% THC)
• Easy, No Mess Application
• All Natural Ingredients
• Non-GMO
• Professionally Recommended
• Deep Penetrating Instant Relief
• Broad Spectrum CBD (0.00% THC)
• Easy, No Mess Application
• All Natural Ingredients
• Non-GMO
• Professionally Recommended
• Deep Penetrating Instant Relief
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Muscle MX
We carefully and lovingly craft CBD products to help everyone live their lives to the fullest. We have blended modern science and proven age old remedies to help you maximize your body’s performance whether it is in preparation for a triathlon or simply doing daily tasks.