About this product
This powerful gummy packs an active punch of B-12 and caffeine to help supercharge your day. With CBD and natural ingredients, MX Energy Gummies provides the right balance to your body without the jitters or crash.
• Broad Spectrum CBD (0.00% THC)
• 10 count per bag (250mg CBD)
• Flavored with natural flavoring
• Vegan Friendly
• Gluten-free
About this brand
Muscle MX
We carefully and lovingly craft CBD products to help everyone live their lives to the fullest. We have blended modern science and proven age old remedies to help you maximize your body’s performance whether it is in preparation for a triathlon or simply doing daily tasks.