About this product

You’re as cold as ice! Recovery CBD Balm tackles all those nagging issues. With the powers of CBD, menthol, tea tree and eucalyptus, relief is only a swipe away. Your body will feel no limits. Same great strength as the 350mg stick, just more of it!



• Broad Spectrum CBD (0.00% THC)

• Wide mouth glass jar for heavy application

• All Natural Ingredients

• Non-GMO

• Professionally Recommended

• Deep Penetrating Instant Relief