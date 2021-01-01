About this product
You’re as cold as ice! Recovery CBD Balm tackles all those nagging issues. With the powers of CBD, menthol, tea tree and eucalyptus, relief is only a swipe away. Your body will feel no limits.
• Broad Spectrum CBD (0.00% THC)
• Travel size for on-the-go
• All Natural Ingredients
• Non-GMO
• Professionally Recommended
• Deep Penetrating Instant Relief
About this brand
Muscle MX
We carefully and lovingly craft CBD products to help everyone live their lives to the fullest. We have blended modern science and proven age old remedies to help you maximize your body’s performance whether it is in preparation for a triathlon or simply doing daily tasks.