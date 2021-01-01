About this product

Whether you’re active or dealing with everyday stress, RELAX is a powerful daily supplement to promote a positive mood, clarity and a good night’s rest. With its simplistic design, Muscle MX has created the perfect ratio of CBD, CBN and Ashwagandha that can be taken during the day to relieve stress and anxiety or at night for a restful sleep.



• Superior Broad Spectrum CBD in every product batch

• High-quality manufacturing process for wholesome hemp properties

• Third-party, ISO-certified lab tested to ensure purity and potency

• Measured Dropper included

• Consistency is key

• Take CBD daily

• Mixes well with other food and drinks