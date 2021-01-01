About this product
Moisturize. Protect. Repair. Relieve. Can your lotion do all 4? Restore works overtime for you skin. The powerful relief of CBD, antimicrobial and skin healing benefits of nano-silver technology and the hydrating moisturizer of the hyaluronic acid, makes Restore the most powerful lotion on the market today.
• Broad Spectrum CBD (0.00% THC)
• SilverSol Technology
• Antimicrobial Barrier
• Non Greasy Moisturizer
• Powerful, All Natural Ingredients
• Non-GMO
• Professionally Recommended
• Deep Penetrating, Long Lasting
About this brand
Muscle MX
We carefully and lovingly craft CBD products to help everyone live their lives to the fullest. We have blended modern science and proven age old remedies to help you maximize your body’s performance whether it is in preparation for a triathlon or simply doing daily tasks.