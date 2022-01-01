About this product
MÜV EVOLVE delivers a highly effective encapsulated cannabinoid gel through the skin and directly to the bloodstream. The result is fast-acting medicine in a metered application, free from smoke or inhalation. Our discreet metered pump delivers one 15 mg dose per pump and is small enough to fit in a pocket or purse. Available in THC, CBD, and 1:1 formulations.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
MÜV Products
MÜV™ brand products bring the precision of the pharmaceutical industry to medical cannabis. Founded as a joint venture in 2016 by Florida-based Plants of Ruskin and AltMed Enterprises, MÜV™ brand products bring innovation and new technology to the cannabis industry to provide quality, consistent and safe products to patients in Florida.