MÜV RSO Tincture offers an ideal way to ease into RSO for patients who havenâ€™t tried that potent formof cannabis. Dropper-based dosing allows patients to gradually increase the dosage to find just the rightlevel for their unique symptom relief, with even finer control than is found with syringe-based delivery. MÜVStrain-specific RSO Tinctures offer the full complement of terpenes and cannabinoidsunique to each strain used.
MÜV Florida
MÜV Cannabis-infused Products were born of years of exploration, cultivation and expertise.
The cannabis plant holds untold potential and, for that reason, research and development are at the heart of MÜV Products. Led by plant scientists, our constant dedication to the continual innovation of our cannabis products has led to an expansive range of consumption options. Smoke-free forms include topicals and our patented encapsulated products for transdermal use, while smokable includes the cannabis community's favorite way to medicate - flower. Each strain cultivated for Florida's patients has been rigorously phenohunted to ensure an effective and enjoyable alternative medicine, whether smoked, dabbed or vaped.
If you’re looking for medical cannabis solutions from not only cannabis enthusiasts, but explorers and experts, look no further. From our cultivation in Apollo Beach, to MÜV Dispensaries across Florida, to our Patient Care Team, and now, as a member of the Verano family, MÜV is your resource for all things cannabis.
