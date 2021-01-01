About this product

Stir It Up MXR is the perfect pairing of distilled cannabis oil and cannabis derived essential oils and Terpenes to give strain specific effects in an easy dosing format. Mix with soda water for a refreshing infused beverage.



Stir It Up is Rev Clinics newest edible drink creation. The Indica-leaning hybrid Sunset Sherbet lends its full body effects with a bump of uplifting energy. Great for stress and tension, this strain works like magic in a mocktail or simply added to sparkling water.

This limited-edition batch of fast-acting Stir-It-Up was made in collaboration with Azuca TiME INFUSION™. "TIME" is an acronym for Thermodynamic Individual Molecular Encapsulation which increases the bioavailability and onset time of our great tasting Stir-It-Up. Most users report an onset time of 2-15 minutes with no impact of taste.



2 oz. bottle. Duration of effects will vary from person to person. Please consume responsibly.



Ingredients: Sugar, Water, Azuca TiME INFUSION™ (proprietary blend of plant derived modified food starches and gums, citric acid), THC distillate, gum Arabic, k sorbate, Raspberry flavor (propylene glycol, water, and natural flavor), Sunset Sherbet terpene, xantham gum, Neon Brite Purple color (Water, high fructose corn syrup, glycerin, modified food starch, sodium benzoate, potassium sorbate, carrageenan gum, xanthan gum, citric acid, sugar, FD&C Red 3, FD&C Blue 1.