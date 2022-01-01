Sleep with CBN is formulated for sleepy a effect. This tincture features a large amount of CBN plus: Myrcene terpene (indicative of indicas and acts as muscle relaxer); and Blue Dream's terpene profile (high in myrcene and alpha pinene). 1 fluid ounces per bottle.



Dosage: Divide THC and CBN total by 54 to get the dosage per 0.5ml or approximately HALF a dropper full. *Please see label for full CBN testing.



Ingredients: MCT oil, CBN distillate, THC distillate, Invigorating Blend (Wild Orange Peel, Lemon Peel, Grapefruit Peel, Mandarin Peel, Bergamot Peel, Tangerine Peel, Clementine Peel essential oils and Vanilla Bean Absolute), Blue Dream, Myrcene.