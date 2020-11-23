About this product
Contains 60 mg total cannabinoids
30 mg CBD to 30 mg THC
Concentration: each ml contains 2 mg CBD : 2 mg THC
SUGGESTED USES
✔ Severe Pain (i.e., from Arthritis or Cancer)
✔ Anti-Cancer Effects
✔ Inflammatory Bowel Disease
✔ Appetite Stimulation
✔ Neuro-protective Effects
✔ Inflammation & Joint Mobility
✔ Anxiety, Restlessness & Behavioral Issues
✔ Gastro-Intestinal (GI) health
About this brand
My Best Bud
Our all natural, chemical free products provide simple and effective natural healing to reduce pet discomfort—because pets are family and deserve the best. My Best Bud is available in 3 ratios so you can find which ratio is right for your pet's needs! Find your pet's right ratio by scanning the QR code on the box or going to www.mybestbudca.com/rightratio