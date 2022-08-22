About this product
300 mg total Cannabinoids / per bottle
280 mg CBD & 14 mg THC / per 30 mL
9.5 mg CBD & 0.5 mg THC / per 1 mL
SUGGESTED USES
✔ Pain Relief
✔ Inflammation & Joint Mobility
✔ Anxiety & Behavioral Issues
✔ Gastro-Intestinal (GI) health
280 mg CBD & 14 mg THC / per 30 mL
9.5 mg CBD & 0.5 mg THC / per 1 mL
SUGGESTED USES
✔ Pain Relief
✔ Inflammation & Joint Mobility
✔ Anxiety & Behavioral Issues
✔ Gastro-Intestinal (GI) health
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
My Best Bud
Our all natural, chemical free products provide simple and effective natural healing to reduce pet discomfort—because pets are family and deserve the best. My Best Bud is available in 3 ratios so you can find which ratio is right for your pet's needs! Find your pet's right ratio by scanning the QR code on the box or going to www.mybestbudca.com/rightratio
State License(s)
CDPH-10001892