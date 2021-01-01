About this product

Each serving of this easy to use oral spray tincture will sublingually deliver 30.9mg of 99% pure hemp derived full spectrum Cannabidiol (CBD) enhanced with D-Limonene terpene, which not only provides additional anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, it also provides this easy to use oral spray with its natural citrus taste. No added sweeteners or flavors, grown with organic practices in the U.S. using a supercritical CO2 extraction method and 3rd party lab tested. 1000 mg per bottle (1oz./30ml.)