  3. My Hemp Benefits
My Hemp Benefits

From the Earth for your body.

1% Organic hemp seed oil, 99% full spectrum CBD oil & D-Limonene terpenes. Whole plant hemp extract.
180 mg CBD - Catch some Zzz's tonight! Fall asleep fast & wake up without grogginess.
Animals have an ECS too! 250 mg Full Spectrum CBD oil.
Imagine what it does on the inside if this is what it does on the outside. Did you notice the time?
All of our products..true full spectrum tinctures not blended with isolate.
About My Hemp Benefits

We are excited to offer you a line of products made from whole plant, hemp derived, full spectrum, 99% pure CBD oil. We are a small, independent, women owned company, passionate and committed to educate people about CBD use. Our tinctures are free of sweeteners and flavors. We use a true full spectrum CBD oil, not a blend with Isolate. A supercritical Co2 extraction method and nano sizing, ensures a superior high quality CBD oil which is immediately bioavailable within your body capable of crossing the blood brain barrier. Only 1% organic hemp seed oil, 99% phytocannabidiol (CBD oil) and D-Limonene Terpenes. This is a whole plant in the bottle!

Hemp CBD oil

Hemp CBD tinctures

Hemp CBD topicals

Pet tinctures

Available in

United States