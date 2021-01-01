Loading…
MyDx

MyDx CARE - Comprehensive Protection Package

About this product

Every MyDx Analyzer comes with a standard 1-year limited warranty. Get up to three years of technical support and hardware replacement with MyDx Care. This comprehensive protection package extends your coverage for up to three years from your original purchase date with unlimited hardware support for the MyDx analyzer, replacement of your CannaDx sensors and technical and software support. If anything goes wrong with your MyDx Analyzer or the CannaDx sensor, we’ll replace it with new equipment at no cost to you.

MyDx Care covers:

- Your MyDx Analyzer
- Battery
- Included accessories
- Unlimited CannaDx sensor replacements
- MyDx App support
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!