About this product
The MyRemede 300 mg CBD Tincture serves as an optimal starter extract for most wellness needs, complemented by additional nutrients and refreshing notes of piney citrus in our lemon flavor. The tincture format offers the advantage of flexible serving implementation and fast absorption in the body. Our Tincture is a Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, concentrating all the natural, botanical benefits of the hemp plant.
Suggested Use: 1 dropper daily.
Other Ingredients: MCT Oil, Natural Lemon Flavor, and Vitamin E
About this brand
MyRemede
At MyRemede, we do what we do because we care. Helping people improve their daily lives is our North Star. That’s why we approach the cultivation, extraction, and formulation of wellness-promoting, Full Spectrum CBD products with a mastery of cutting-edge technology and biochemistry, controlling every step of the process so our mission is never compromised.
