Visit myremede.com and use promo code LEAFLY30 for 30% off your order today!



At MyRemede, we do what we do because we care. Helping people improve their daily lives is our North Star. That’s why we approach the cultivation, extraction, and formulation of wellness-promoting, Full Spectrum CBD products with a mastery of cutting-edge technology and biochemistry, controlling every step of the process so our mission is never compromised.