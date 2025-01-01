

Our CBN tincture oil are of premium quality, made with proprietary formulations that contain 600 mg+ Hemp Extract CBG per fluid ounce and other beneficial and therapeutic phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids.Our products contain less than 0.3% THC and are made with natural ingredients that are lab-tested for quality assurance. We prioritize maximum absorption by carefully formulating all our products.



Available in 10mg, 20mg & 40mg/ml



Certified free of Pesticides, Mold, Residual Solvents, Mycotoxins and Heavy Metals

Made with all-natural ingredients

Lab Tested

Formulated for maximum absorption and efficacy

Full Spectrum

Made in-house in the USA

Sugar-Free

Wheat-Free

Vegan Friendly

Ships to all 50 States

Ingredients: MCT Oil, Organic Vanilla Flavoring, Hemp Extract, Organic 100% Stevia Leaf Extract.



What is CBN?

CBN is a cannabinoid that occurs from the oxygenation and decomposition of THC. That’s why it’s most commonly found in aged cannabis plants and almost never on hemp that hasn’t flowered. CBN comes from stale cannabis and the breakdown of THC molecules. Until recently, most people believed CBN to be a waste by-product, unworthy of further examination. That all changed after a study, which showed that CBN could be THE most sedative of all cannabinoids. The discovery led to a renewed interest in the effects of CBN and its role in regulating the endocannabinoid system.



How does CBN compare with CBD?

Although CBN Is a by-product of THC and contains sedating effects, It appears to be non-psychoactive. Apart from their chemical formula, CBN and CBD interact with the human endocannabinoid system in fairly different ways. CBD shows little affinity to the CB1 and CB2 receptors found in the nervous and immune systems. Instead, it increases the production of endocannabinoids that promote homeostasis.



Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.





read more