Our proprietary hemp infused CBD Balm contains 750+- mg of full spectrum CBD per 2oz, making it one of the strongest hemp infused CBD Balms on the market. We have meticulously selected our ingredients to ensure that it is the most effective and pure on the market.



Because our skin is the biggest organ in our body and absorbs everything it touches, we have ensured that every single ingredient is 100% organic and natural with no preservatives or chemicals.