Myriam's Hope Daily 100 CBD Tincture 1oz

by Myriam's Hope Hemp
About this product

Our proprietary Daily 100 CBD blend contains 3000+ mg Hemp Extract CBD per fluid ounce and other beneficial and therapeutic phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids. 100 mg/ml | 1 ounce bottle.

– Lab Tested
– Made in the USA from Start to Finish
– Sugar Free
– Made with 100% Natural Ingredients
– Wheat Free
– Vegan Friendly
– Less than .3% THC
– Legal in all 50 States
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
About this brand

Myriam's Hope Hemp
In business since 2013. We are a family owned, Made in the USA, Lab Tested, Organic, Wheat Free, Vegan.