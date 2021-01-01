Mystic Labs Delta-8
About this product
Our Delta-8 carts are available in a variety of tasty flavors and come prefilled with 500mg of max strength Delta-8 and 150mg of premium CBD.
- 500mg of Delta-8 per vape tank
- 150mg of premium CBD per vape tank
- Industrial Hemp-derived Delta-8
- 1ml pre-filled glass cartridge
- Universal 510 thread connector
- Tested by Independent Labs
- Made in the USA
