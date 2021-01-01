Mystic Labs Delta-8
Made with premium Delta-8 THC sourced from high-quality, American-grown Industrial Hemp, these gummies are safe and potent. They’re tasty, too, with a variety of delicious flavors to choose from.
- 25mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy
- 50 gummies per bottle
- 1250mg of Hemp-derived Delta-8 per bottle
- Derived from premium Industrial Hemp
- Available in a variety of delicious flavors
- Tested by independent labs
- Made in the USA
