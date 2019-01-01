Located in the rolling hills of Northwest New Jersey, Mystic Timber has more than 10 years of experience handcrafting smoking tools for individual and commercial clients throughout the world. Debbie and Bruce Jorgensen are the husband and wife team of artists behind Mystic Timber. Together, the Jorgensens manage an expanding Mystic Timber Products to deliver friends, individuals, and business customers with artisanal smoking tools that provide convenience, elegance, and durability. For our wholesale customers, we produce attractive, handcrafted hardwood counter displays and life-size foam skull displays that are the perfect way for showcasing our products —which make great gifts and impulse buys. As a family-owned business, service and quality are important to us. Feel free to contact Mystic Timber customer service any time—we’re here to help and look forward to hearing from you.