Are you looking for the most natural, comfortable, functional, elegantly pleasurable 710 or 420 sesh experience?



Established in 2010 in Northwest New Jersey, Mystic Timber® has more than 10 years of history handcrafting the original wood handled dabbers and roach clips. (You might know them as the wood handled dabbers with the little tree).



Whether you are new to dabbing and smoking, or are the headiest of collectors ... Mystic Timber® is known for their visionary seamless blending of the beauty and texture of nature in their handles, with the precision and artistry of vented, mirror finish T2 Titanium in their dabber tips.



Each Mystic Timber® tool’s handcrafted hardwood handle is designed in your choice of 2 lengths (Pocket or Long - to suit your hand) in your preference of 6 distinct natural North American and Exotic Hardwoods.



They are handcrafted and ergonomically designed in New Jersey, and feature our octagonal side bevels and finger dips for the ultimate hand feel and comfortable grip. Double waxed and buffed with a proprietary nontoxic wax to an eye candy finish. These tools are a marvel to be held, and to behold.



Mystic Timber® dabbers come with your choice of our 4 sleek and sexy proprietary vented T2 Titanium tips. Our tips are precision designed by our Co-Founder Jorgy for unparalleled function.



If you are looking for a tool made from natural materials, that that doesn't roll, the tips don't touch the table, and has been ergonomically designed and refined over a decade to feel great in your hand.



Mystic Timber® is an OG trusted brand. Mystic Timber tools have been sold to individual and retail clients throughout the world through our website MysticTimber.com and is available to purchases both online, and in 700+ Brick and Mortar Smoke Shops and Dispensaries around the world.



Mystic Timber® was Co-Founded by Deb (Former Graphic Designer) and Bruce "Jorgy" Jorgensen (One of the original High Times Magazine Cartoonists) in their basement.



They are the husband and wife team of artists who in their early 60's decided to turn the concept of a smoking wand (Legacy word for Roach Clip) into a product and bring it to market. Soon the handle they designed as part of the ultimate tool for joint smoking was expanded to be the ultimate tool for dabbing as well.



All the features that made it great for one, made it equally great for the other.



Together, the Jorgensens manage an expanding Mystic Timber Product line to deliver friends, individuals, and business customers with artisanal dabbing and smoking tools that provide convenience, elegance, and durability.



Recently bringing on their oldest son Col to head marketing and social media, and their daughter Ais, to head Business Ops, along with a freestanding woodshop and small team of artisans, this family business is growing and expanding for the next generation, and the next waves of medical and adult use legalization.



Welcome to the Mystic Timber Fam!



As a family-owned business, service and quality are important to us. Feel free to contact Mystic Timber customer service any time—we’re here to help and look forward to hearing from you.