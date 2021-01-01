About this product

We start with a base of organically sourced healing coconut oil, shea butter and bees wax. We add sugar leaves, comfrey and plaintain. Then we add 14 essential oils chosen for their specific healing properties. Use to speed up the healing process for bone and tendon injuries, skin irritations and infections. Helps relieve pain from sore muscles, stiff joints, arthritis, muscle spasm, menstrual cramps and nerve pain. ​Use before exercising/sports to warm and loosen muscles and joints. Cannabis has been shown to help with anti-aging, antioxidant, and can help with eczema and psoriasis.

Apply liberally throughout the day, massaging in until absorbed. Keep in a cool dark area, Because there are no preservatives or chemicals, product may "separate" or melt. Simply remix and allow to cool.

For sore muscles and muscle/tendon injury: Apply low heat for 5-10 minutes after applying salve. You can use a heated flannel or a heating pad.