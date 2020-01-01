 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Namessential Healing Salves

Namessential Healing Salves

Whole Leaf Hemp Care hand mixed in small batches

About Namessential Healing Salves

What started as a search for pain relief cream has evolved into a family owned medicine making company. We use only organically sourced and grown products. All batches are hand mixed and hand made in small batches, with healing intentions. Terpenes are the delicate molecules in cannabis and essential oils that are responsible for their aroma and have proven medical efficacy, including their ability to kill cancer, relieve depression, and reduce inflammation and pain. Cannabanoids are the "working warriors" that seek out the missing link receptors and attach to heal! Essential oils treat and cure ailments from infections to anxiety.​ We have chosen specific essential oil combinations that we have proven to work adaptogenically, through trial and error and many years of making home remedies. .