What started as a search for pain relief cream has evolved into a family owned medicine making company. We use only organically sourced and grown products. All batches are hand mixed and hand made in small batches, with healing intentions. Terpenes are the delicate molecules in cannabis and essential oils that are responsible for their aroma and have proven medical efficacy, including their ability to kill cancer, relieve depression, and reduce inflammation and pain. Cannabanoids are the "working warriors" that seek out the missing link receptors and attach to heal! Essential oils treat and cure ailments from infections to anxiety.​ We have chosen specific essential oil combinations that we have proven to work adaptogenically, through trial and error and many years of making home remedies. .