Get the best of both worlds and save money with our Day and Night formula drops combo pack! The NanoCraft Day formula contains B-12, organic caffeine, and CBD for a natural boost to enhance your daily productivity. And when it's time to wind down, NanoCraft Night is made with lavender essential oil and sleep support agents that work in tandem with CBD and melatonin to ensure you can recharge and get ready for whatever is next.
NanoCraft aims to be an industry leader by bringing our top-quality hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) products to the sports, health and fitness marketplaces. We are also very dedicated to educating consumers on the tremendous health benefits of hemp derived CBD. Based in sunny La Jolla, California, NanoCraft’s products are manufactured utilizing Nano-Technology. During this process key ingredients are encapsulated or suspended in nanospheres or nanoemulsions. This allows our products to be more bio-available to the body, making you capable to receive benefits in their most concentrated form. Zero wasted nutrients and dramatically better absorption. In short, Faster, better, more concentrated results.