Narrows

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

Narrows products

7 products
Product image for Platinum Bubba Kush
Flower
Platinum Bubba Kush
by Narrows
Product image for Garlic Juice
Flower
Garlic Juice
by Narrows
THC 22.34%
CBD 0.09%
Product image for Green Crack #3 Wax 1g
Wax
Green Crack #3 Wax 1g
by Narrows
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for 9 Pound Hammer Wax 1g
Wax
9 Pound Hammer Wax 1g
by Narrows
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for LA Zkittles
Flower
LA Zkittles
by Narrows
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sherb Cake
Flower
Sherb Cake
by Narrows
THC 27.2%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tres Dawg Wax 1g
Wax
Tres Dawg Wax 1g
by Narrows
THC 0%
CBD 0%