About this product
Available in 1G and 3.5G
Notes of cold brew coffee, dark chocolate, vanilla, and sweetness.
Calming and mellow yet energetic and motivational.
Treats depression and stress.
Strain Parents: Chocolope x Sundae Driver
Notes of cold brew coffee, dark chocolate, vanilla, and sweetness.
Calming and mellow yet energetic and motivational.
Treats depression and stress.
Strain Parents: Chocolope x Sundae Driver
About this strain
Chocolope, also known as "D-Line," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze. The result is a delicious homage to the chocolate strains that were popular in the 1980s. Chocolope's hefty buds give earthy, sweet coffee flavors that provide a dreamy, cerebral effect. Consumers report a strong, euphoric mental shift that is great when coping with depression or stress.
Chocolope effects
Reported by real people like you
974 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Narvona
Narvona is committed to bringing the purest, highest quality cannabis to our markets, without sacriﬁcing any of the user experience. Just because cannabis is becoming a big business doesn’t mean that consumers should have to sacriﬁce that authentic luxury weed experience. Family owned and operated, with roots in Michigan, we are committed to ending the days of cannabis compromise. Whether you’re interested in medical cannabis or recreational marijuana, Narvona delivers the most natural experience available.