THC: 37%

LINEAGE: Honey Banana x Banana DAWG

TASTE: Tropical, Fruity, Gassy

FEELING: Happy, Euphoric, Inspiring

FARM: East Mill Creek

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil

Made with Honey Banana flower and Banana DAWG live hash cultivated by East Mill Creek.



Honey Banana is a heavy-hitting hybrid strain bred from the fruity crowd pleaser Strawberry Banana crossed with Honey Boo Boo, a heady kushy indica. High in THC and resin production, this strain certainly lives up to its name - the Honey Banana plant’s flowers sport a resinous coat as sticky as honey and exude an unmistakably fruity yet earthy banana aroma.

Honey Banana’s dominant terpinoid is β-caryophyllene, which is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects and promote relaxation. It also contains high levels of Limonene and Myrcene, which in combination generate a euphoric high while also reducing stress and anxiety.



B DAWG, bred by Biovortex, a cross between Banana Kush and Chem Dawg. This strong-smelling strain packs a punch with gassy, fruity and nutty notes. B Dog is on the sativa end of the hybrid spectrum, and yields a mellow, joyful buzz that’s ideal for getting creative or going on a nature adventure.



Cultivated by East Mill Creek, a 10,000 square foot outdoor native soil cannabis farm located 5 miles inland on the north-end of the Lost Coast. East Mill Creek is built on an uplifted ocean terrace with a deep layer of topsoil blown in by the wind over time, making it an ideal texture and environment for cannabis roots to grow unencumbered.

read more