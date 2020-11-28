About this product

Cultivated indoors.



CrescendO is a gorgeous Sativa leaning hybrid cross-bred between the powers of Chem D x i95 x Mandarin Cookies x Headband. This strain is known for the mellow/smooth smoke, and the stimulating cerebral effects combined with a strong aroma of citrus and diesel.



Green:

This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.



