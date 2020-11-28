NASHA
Crescendo Green Powder Hash 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
Cultivated indoors.
CrescendO is a gorgeous Sativa leaning hybrid cross-bred between the powers of Chem D x i95 x Mandarin Cookies x Headband. This strain is known for the mellow/smooth smoke, and the stimulating cerebral effects combined with a strong aroma of citrus and diesel.
Green:
This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.
Crescendo effects
Reported by real people like you
64 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
26% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
17% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
7% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
6% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
4% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
