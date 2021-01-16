About this product

Cultivated by Emerald Queen farms, where cannabis is produced, the way it should be. Cultivated in the sun, with clean water, organic fertilizer, in native soil. The Emerald Queen sits atop her throne behind the veils of the redwood curtain, in the heart of the Emerald Triangle kingdom.



Fatso OG is a cross of GMO Cookies and Legend OG, that comes from Colorado breeder Cannarado. It has a sweet and spicy herbal coffee flavor with touches of fruitiness and a pungent aroma.



Red:

It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke.